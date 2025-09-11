I so agree with my friends around the world who are appalled by those celebrating the sad assassination of Charlie Kirk… (and I remind everyone to consider that even those “celebration” posts may be psyop plants themselves.)

This is not about supporting conservative or liberal points of view - or proving whether we are on one of those “teams“ or another… I choose to be on “Team Humanity“ and whoever wishes to also be there with me, then we should only care about the freedom of each person to express their views, and to help be models to allow them to be kind in that expression and for all of us to remain in Heart resonance for the highest good.

Back when I went to university, professors typically inspired our classes to have debates, to express as varied a view as we could so that we all could learn. Yes, some people would get emotional about their stance… But with continued debate and sharing, the whole class would always end up learning something new and always end with a smile if not laughter.

I remember once when I even led one stance on a debate myself, in a very large class at George Washington University in the U.S. capital city, but only one other student chose to join with me. We actually won the debate, and even the professor had to concede when he and everyone else in the class agreed with the logic and Heart that I presented…and there was a certain level of excitement amongst all the classmates because something new had been presented to the group that hadn’t been considered earlier.

This is where I pray we all come back to again on Team Humanity, PeopleUnited, (or whatever we’d like to call our collective kindness.) I will close in suggesting that the things we see in the news are rarely what they appear to be. Sadly, there are forces at work that do extreme things to sway public opinion and to divide us as a people.

The moment we stop falling for these divisive and evil techniques, we will in fact naturally come together and realize our true power in community and in humanity itself🙏🏽💖

Stay vigilant, stay in Heart resonance, and your courage will be strong as that will be required to survive the coming years.

In Lak’ech

Francesco Garripoli, People United