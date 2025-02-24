A Return To Healing Chapter 8: Creating an Integrative Clinic
People United, Len Saputo MD, Vicki Saputo, RN
In theory, developing an integrative clinic should be simple. However, they are not easy because of financial issues. The development of Healing Circles was a major step in taking "listening" and "caring" to deeper level. Coupled with providing Healing Circles at no cost, patients become willing to share their life story and extend the boundaries of their understanding of the underlying issues that lead to disease.
PeopleUnited Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://www.brighteon.com/6fd092f8-c4be-4485-b341-eb5bd538df06
In Lak’ech,
People United
PeopleUnited Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.