We published an article on the use of artemisinin yesterday on our PeopleUnited.net substack explaining how this safe, herbal approach can be considered to treat many cancers. The response was so great that we felt it is important to point out that Big Pharma, the FDA, CDC, DOJ, US Congress, medical schools, and medical doctors are all complicit in hiding the fact that prescription drugs are now the leading cause of death in America!

Dr. Peter Gotzsche, who co-founded the highly regarded Cochrane Collaboration, published a paper in the April 16, 2024 issue of the Brownstone Institute Prescription Drugs Are the Leading Cause of Death showing that there are 882,000 deaths from prescription drugs annually in the US.

At the same time, safe, affordable herbal extracts such as artemisinin are not approved or funded for research because they don’t make money for anyone. You won’t want to miss the discussion Dr. Len and Francesco have on this topic.