Breathe… it’s easy to cast blame on one party or another, or on corporations or pandemics… this will always divert you from the truth. Check the facts: Obama and his Admin spend more of taxpayer dollars than Bush, Trump and his Admin spent more than Obama, Biden and his Admin are spending more than Trump. See? Emotions and illusions will have you pointing fingers… and you will always miss the point. I did spend a couple of years studying PolySci at George Washington University in D.C. in hopes to get a handle on what really goes on. Sadly the Federal Reserve - which is a private entity and not part of our government - and its cartel of global banking and financial interests such as Black Rock and Vanguard, run the show. Every penny of your taxes simply go to servicing the $30Trillion U.S. debt. Check out the facts and you’ll be surprised. This debt service is what drives up inflation and the apparent value of fiat currency (which if your haven’t read what’s printed on your dollar bills, reads “Federal Reserve Note” - basically a promissory note of no intrinsic value, hence “fiat.” Then, the debt keeps rising because of legislation passed by the people WE ELECT (Reps and Senators) who vote to channel U.S. dollars to the corporate interests who PAY THEM. Check out how much each of theses Congress people receives just from Big Pharma and the Military Industrial Complex alone… but there are many more PACs (Political Action Committee) that are not only corporate but represent specific interests such as Israeli or Chinese. Each of our elected officials receive hundreds of thousands of dollars each year from these PACs… and that massively influences their voting behavior. Check the voting record of the elected officials that you vote for and you may be very surprised. To keep this brief, I will end my rant with pointing out that the problem is with you and me, not any corporation or elected or appointed official. As long as we keep voting for people because of the party we have been conditioned to like and support, we will continue this madness until we are enslaved even worse than we are now. And if you don’t care about yourself or think you can survive all this below the radar, please take a trip to any kindergarten in your neighborhood and look at those little kids and ask yourself if they deserve the future you are allowing to unfold… and ask yourself why you are not willing to stand up to face the truth of who really is to blame. Peace, I pray…

Francesco Garri Garripoli