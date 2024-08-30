"United We Stand, and Divided We Fall”. There are thousands of well intentioned groups with the goal of dealing with only the one issue they are moved to solve. This approach separates us from one another with a wide range of issues such as race, religion, sexual identity, politics, the economy and much more. We are further separated by focusing on what is wrong than what is right and needs to be supported. Francesco, David, and Dr. Len explore these issues and offer solutions that can be achieved. A very interesting conversation to say the least! We would like to give Max Igan a huge shoutout and stay tuned…..The crowhouse.com

In Lak’ech

People United