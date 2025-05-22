05/13/2021

Under President Obama's watch, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci, was responsible for allowing the illegal gain of function research of Corona viruses to continue in Wuhan, China. The rest of the story is history...millions of people died as the direct consequence of this action. Dr. Len and Francesco report the story of what happened and the conspiracy that led to an unnecessary and untested vaccine being distributed on an "emergency"basis to the world.

https://www.brighteon.com/26ddb84b-cd40-48fe-b284-71e63edb048a