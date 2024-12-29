Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 28, 2024

Under the cloak of climate mitigation operations, weather warfare continues to be waged on completely unaware populations. "Is it time to talk seriously about geoengineering?" (Politico). Headlines like this are intended to further propagate and perpetuate the public's already programmed denial. Extreme weather and temperature whiplash scenarios are worsening by the day which is crushing crop production and causing overall environmental chaos around the world. Empty food shelves are not just a problem in some far away countries, it's coming soon to a market near you.

Dane Wigginton