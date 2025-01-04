Engineering Winter Fog, 90 Second Alert

Extreme and persistent winter fog, natural or manmade? The climate engineers have the power to chemically cool down surface temperatures when enough atmospheric moisture is available to them. The more heavily and extensively the geoengineers utilize chemical ice nucleating materials, the more extreme the surface cooling that they can create. This is not speculation, it’s verifiable fact, proven by patented processes of climate modification and related lab testing. The abrupt chemical cool downs can and are spawning extreme and lingering surface fog scenarios.

