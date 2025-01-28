Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 25, 2025, #494

"New Orleans has seen more snow than Alaska's biggest city so far this winter" (FOX Weather). The FOX report continues with this, "The Big Easy has also received more snowfall since the start of meteorological winter than many cold weather cities across the country, including Philadelphia and New York." But even more alarming than that, while there were blizzard warnings in New Orleans, there were above freezing temperatures with rain, not just in regions of Alaska, but also in Greenland, Iceland and Siberia. Welcome to the world of climate engineering. The latest installment of Global Alert News is below.

In Lak’ech,

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-january-25-2025-494/

