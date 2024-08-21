The single most treasured feeling that we all crave is to be loved. Yet, for the most part, we live our lives separated into groups that are competitive, adversarial, and all to often at war with one another. What is the key to developing a loving relationship? When we are deeply interested in how other people feel by listening and caring, we are practicing empathy. Francesco, David, and Dr. Len shared a lively conversation that brought this message home. What the world needs now is to build community through empathetic behavior from our grassroots level. That is the message of PeopleUnited.

In Lak’ech

People United