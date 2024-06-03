Can you make the case for predicting a pandemic when there are only three cases of an illness, no deaths, and no human to human transmission? Would you sponsor gain of function and start making mRNA vaccines for this non-existent disease?

What is happening is worse than insanity, it is simply stupid. Yet that is what is happening today with the H5N1 bird flu that is affecting cattle and birds. Who is behind this idiotic process. None other than the WHO, CDC, FDA, NIH, WEF and other tyrannical organizations. Dr. Len exposes what is happening in world today.