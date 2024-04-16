I just stumbled over an old article written by an author that apparently did not what to reveal their true identity. Why not? Why are people so afraid to share information these days?

At any rate, it caught my interest because it mentioned a lot of background information that is new to me and it somehow resonated with me, certainly a lot more than the scripted narratives of the “Mockingbird Media”, but you be the judge. Here’s the article:

Quote

======

An Attempt to Understand the Present World Situation within a Much Larger Historical Context

The Time: some time in March, 2021

The Place: somewhere in North America

The Author: some lifelong searcher for the Truth

Introduction

During the last year humanity has experienced unprecedented global events that have shaken the very foundation of every country, institution, and organization down to individual personal beliefs. Our society became fragmented as a result of conflicting and misleading media reports, unprecedented censorship, and even the corruption of science. A polarization took place where one side believed and vehemently defended the official narrative issued by authoritative agencies, while the other side questioned the slew of contradicting news and pointed out the glaring errors and falsities as indicated by proper analysis of science facts, sensible logic and common sense. The most shocking observation was that sanity could not prevail in the face of overwhelming evidence.

What Just Happened?

In one year the world population witnessed the release of a bioweapon, the installation of 5G on Earth and in space, and a US presidential election blatantly stolen for everyone to see. And while these three extremely detrimental events happened, the mass media continued their daily diet of misinformation, disinformation, deceptions, gas lighting and outright lies and meaningless trivial drivel mixed with morally reprehensible debauchery. Meanwhile, our society is devolving from a once proud nation of high traditional values and morals to the inconceivable chaos of a failing society, at times reminiscent of a dystopian Hollywood movie or the decadent downfall of the Roman empire as epitomized by Caligula's lifestyle.

How Did We Get Here?

The keen observer will have noticed that over the last decades, even centuries, many world events appear to be loosely connected in an ominously systematic fashion. Events related to the United States exhibit an even stronger indication of some hidden forces steering the fate of this nation in an apparent multi-generational master plan, if it were.

So where did it all start? Probably at the beginning of time! But for the sake of brevity we shall skip events from the Annunaki to the public execution of John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) in 1963. The interested reader may skim the intermediate points listed in the Appendix.

One of the best contemporary sources of Truth appears to be Juan O-Savin (not his real name), who has become quite an internet celebrity in recent months. His explanations of world events in general and domestic United States (capitalization/non-capitalization of key letters are emphasized with an underline1) events in particular resonate with this author and goes somewhat like this:

After the “public execution” (assassination) of JFK in 1963, a group of 200-300 high-level military personnel decided to re-establish the Constitutional Republic that had been hijacked back in the 1860s (no typo, it really refers to the 19th century). Kennedy's assassination made it abundantly clear that the forces behind the assorted coups since 1860 were a powerful force controlling even the US Presidency. Unfortunately, Kennedy had vastly underestimated this force's determination and ruthlessness to achieve their goals by any means necessary! A loose but dedicated Military Alliance that started in 1963 firmly believed in the oath they swore to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. De jure they swore an oath to the converted corporate United States constitution for its benefit, but in spirit they swore an oath to defend the organic Constitution of the Constitutional Republic, semantics be screwed. They secretly formed a task force and named it "Q" according to the high-level "Q" security clearance. The recent popular QAnon movement took its name from this group. Over the years they assessed the degree of corruption and infiltration on all levels of government, and essentially all public and private institutions that meaningfully influence the hearts and minds of the citizens of the United States and the rest of the world. They learned about the ambitious goal to establish world control through a New World Order, the foundations of which had been laid globally for centuries. This goal appeared imminent with the technological advances of the last two centuries as technology would necessarily have to be a part of the agenda by acting as a force multiplier such that a tiny group at the apex of a global control structure could effectively control the rest of humanity. The foundation of the New World Order technocracy requires that said oligarchy have total control of all physical and human resources along with the financial system, the media, and implement total surveillance of everyone and everything by 5G and the Internet of Things.

One major obstacle to the "Q-team" was how oblivious the masses were to the unfathomably evil undercurrents in their midst. Thus a tactic of slow awakening had to be employed, lest the mental trauma from the rude awakening of this disclosure would destroy society. Many painful events had to be endured as the "Q-team" worked diligently and carefully behind the scenes. After the 9/11 false-flag event was perpetrated on the American people, and the world by extension, by certain domestic and foreign state actors the "Q-team's" effort had to be accelerated. Other false-flag events regarding engineered economic collapses, political coups, and biowarfare attacks on the world population created a sense of urgency that brought the situation closer to a head where overt action would become inevitable, resulting in substantial collateral damage. Beginning with the Obama administration the implementation of a 24-year long plan had begun to usher in Agenda 2030 on a global scale. This plan included the presidency of Barack Obama from 2008-2016, Hillary Clinton from 2016-2024, and Michelle Obama from 2024-2032. Around 2011 the "Q-team" was running out of options, and in 2014 the Alliance had to consider an overt military coup in Washington, D.C. As a last-ditch effort, one final other option was considered: staging a counter-coup during the 2016 presidential election to install a true patriot instead of a compromised agent. Three suitable candidates were identified. One declined, another was too frail for the job, and finally Donald John Trump was selected. The later was the perfect candidate for this monumental task, and as a passionate patriot he felt that this was the culmination of his life's purpose on Earth. He consulted with his family, weighing the serious security issues that could be expected, and then agreed to take the job.

The strategy that was developed involved a PR campaign that cast Trump as an abrasive, offending, even over-the-top character. This was almost the opposite of the real Donald J. Trump, who has been described by people knowing him personally as extremely generous, fair, down-to-earth and sharp. The artificially created image lulled the enemy into believing he was winning, and hence underestimating their opponent. It was known that the 2016 (s)election was digitally programmed to generate a close win for Hillary Clinton, so the "Q-team" prepared a digital counter-coup on election night 2016. By the time the counter-coup became obvious to the Clinton supporters, it was too late to perform a counter-counter-coup. News anchors were baffled and speechless because their pre-scripted "news" narrative of Hillary’s win could not be used, and there were no directions as to how to deal with this entirely unexpected "news" event. The next day, damage control went into overdrive, but a fatal blow had been dealt to the enemy, the Deep State, connected to the elite oligarchy wanting to control the world. The enemy regrouped and made several disruptive but failed attempts to remove Donald Trump from office to restore their original agenda.

In 2017 the "Q-team" had sufficient evidence to shut the entire Deep State operation down, but it would have caused significant collateral damage in the nation's psyche and would have missed traitors who had not been identified yet. It was therefore decided to allow the “Deep State” to generate more hard evidence to incriminate itself. The surveillance state created by the Deep State was meant to control the population but was now used to meticulously collect evidence against the Deep State. Thus is the peril of a double-edged sword.

It was known that the Deep State, along with foreign supporters, would double-down on its digital vote-rigging of 2020, so several executive orders were enacted to prepare for that event. The 2020 election was stolen as expected by traitorous domestic and hostile foreign actors, but with the pleasant surprise of Trump actually wining by a landslide, according to unconfirmed estimates with 103 million votes versus 35 million votes for Biden. Trump won 406 electoral votes and won most states, including California! The accurate voting results were recorded, such that no new elections will be necessary.

The frustrating legal process to right the wrong had to be pursued because Trump had to exhaust all civil avenues for redress, lest he acted as a tyrant. The military could not act on their own, lest they acted as a military junta. All civil institutions, including the Supreme Court, had to show their blatant corruption such that the final back stop to protect the Constitution by law is the military, and this would become clear to everyone willing to see. The Deep State is running into its own swords at every turn for all to see. The media, without its Project Mockingbird "reporting" could not have produced such a brainwashed population, was also blatantly exposed in their tactics to deliver fake news.

As of March 2021, Washington, D.C. is occupied by thousands of troops; the White House and the vice-presidential residency are ominously unoccupied; and an embarrassingly demented person (or actor) is paraded as Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States. March 2021 is said to be an important month for Truth to be revealed to the public and for the preparation of Trump's second term in office, but this time as 19th president of the united States Constitutional Republic following Ulysses Grant S. Grant.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The legal foundation moving forward is quite simple: when all civil institutions have failed to protect the Constitution, the military must act because every service man and woman swears an oath to the Constitution (not the president) to defend it against all enemies, foreign and domestic. If the military determines that the Constitution is in jeopardy and all civil institutions have failed their mandate, the military temporarily takes control of the government. It then restores the Constitutional Republic and returns control to the civilian government as quickly as safely possible. It is surmised that General Michael Flynn plays a key role in the Military Alliance.

With uncanny foresight, president Trump signed Executive Order 13848 into law on September 12, 2018, entitled "Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election2." In it he declared a national emergency and ordered that an assessment report be delivered by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) no later than 45 days after an election.

The DNI report was delivered on January 19, 2021 by John Ratcliffe3 and contained overwhelming evidence that the 2020 election was manipulated via cyberwarfare by foreign and domestic actors. After all civil institutions had so obviously failed their mandates, the military took control of the government via the Continuation of Government in Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado. According to unconfirmed reports the military is currently acting on sealed indictments and is preparing military tribunals for a number of high-ranking government officials accused of treason, sedition, aiding and abetting the enemy, and many more grievous charges. Allegedly confessions have been video-recorded and will be made public shortly. Public Nuremberg style trials are expected in the future.

According to other unconfirmed reports the Constitutional Republic will be restored in 2021, the Federal Reserve central bank will be dissolved, and the right to issue money will return to the Constitutional Republic. A partial gold standard will be introduced and the National Economic Security and Recovery Act (NESARA) proposed in the 1990s will be implemented nationally. The unconstitutional income tax will be abolished; usury will be illegal again; and banks will act more like utilities in the public interest charging only nominal fees for their services.

Good will finally Trump over evil, and the world will rejoice in unison!

Appendix

The following crude and incomplete list is a compilation of key events along a timeline leading up to the public execution of John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1963. Since much true information surrounding the listed events has been coveted secrets throughout the ages, this list will inevitable contain errors and omissions and anyone knowledgeable is welcome to make corrections. However, the overall picture that emerges is that there appears to be a "guiding hand" in world affairs to establish and maintain a (neo)feudal system of control on the physical plane and a harvesting of souls on a spiritual level.

Key historical events approximately in chronological order are related to the Annunaki; Lemuria; Atlantis; Sumer; ancient Egypt; Babylon; the Nag Hammadi Library and Gnosticism; biblical events in the Holy Land; the Roman Empire and its morphing into the Vatican; the Merovingian dynasty descendant from the royal bloodline of Jesus and Mary Magdalene; the crusades and the founding of the Knights Templars; the origins of central banking implemented by the Templars as learned from the Middle Eastern Grand Muftis; the mass arrest of the Knights Templars by the French King Philip IV on Friday the 13th, 1307 (origin of the unlucky Friday the 13th) to do his creditors in; the fleeing of the Templars to Scotland to found the Scottish Rite Freemasons; the start of the Protestant movement with Martin Luther's 95 Theses in 1517 and the subsequent loss of power of the Roman Catholic Church; the founding of the Jesuit Order in 1540 by the wounded military general Ignatius of Loyola and the adoption of the Jesuits as the covert military arm of the Vatican to restore and project its power globally; the founding of the Rothschild banking dynasty by Mayer Amschel Bauer in Frankfurt, Germany in the 1760s; the American Revolution 1765-1783 to start the fledgling new nation off with a great debt burden; the founding of the Illuminati in 1776 by Mayer Amschel Bauer, a.k.a. Rothschild, and Adam Weisshaupt; the infiltration of the Freemasonic lodges by illuminati agents; the founding of the united States by the mostly Freemasonic Founding Fathers, the adoption of the original Constitution for the united States in 1789 and the addition of the Bill of Rights in 1791; the Rothschilds taking control of the new nation's money supply through their agent Alexander Hamilton by setting up a central bank called the First Bank of the united States and established with a 20 year charter; when the charter ran out in 1811, Congress voted against its renewal and Nathan Mayer Rothschild threatens war if not overturned; Nathan Mayer Rothschild's instigating the American War of 1812 by financially backing and ordering the British; burdened by war debt in 1816 Congress permits another 20 year charter of the Rothschild central bank called the Second Bank of the united States; in 1823 the Rothschild's taking over of the worldwide financial operations of the Catholic Church; in 1832 Andrew Jackson successfully campaigns for a second term under the slogan "Jackson And No Bank!", ending the central bank's charter; the unsuccessful 1st assassination attempt of a US president in 1835 that failed when both of Richard Lawrence's pistols miraculously misfired; the successful 2ndassassination of a US president in 1841 when William Henry Harrison was poisoned with arsenic for not intervening in Mississippi repudiating Rothschild debt; the successful 3rd assassination of a US president in 1850 when Zachary Taylor was poisoned with arsenic for obstructing Rothschild's plans for a civil war; the unsuccessful 4th assassination of a US president in 1857 when James Buchanan was poisoned also for obstructing Rothschild's plans for a civil war; the increasing centralization of Federal power in Washington D.C. in the run-up to the Amercican Civil War and the increasing grievances of the Southern states in many areas, incl. the issue referred to as State's Rights; Lincoln's unconstitutional presidency because of his foreign title of Esquire in violation of the original 13th Amendment; seven seceding Southern States walking out of Congress on March 27, 1861 without a quorum for adjourning and therefore ending "sine die" (what is called Congress today assembles and acts under the authority of the president acting in capacity of being commander-in-chief of the armed forces, under emergency war-powers rule, i.e. law of necessity, meaning that there is no law. [12 Stat 319 has never been repealed and exists in Title 50 USC §§ 212, 213, 215, Appendix 16, 26 CFR Chapter 1 § 303.1-6(a), and 31 CFR Chapter 5 § 500.701 Penalties.]); Lincoln starting the war to hold on to the tariff revenue of the seceding Southern states, which provided 95 percent of the federal budget; the unsuccessful 5th assassination attempt of a US president on Lincoln, even before his inauguration, that was foiled; Lincoln's refusal to pay 24%-36% interest to Rothschild-influenced New York banks to pay for the war effort; Lincoln's issuance of debt-free Greenbacks; Lincoln's successful 6th assassination attempt of a US president executed by John Wilkes Booth in 1865; the morphing of the Constitutional Republic of the united States into a corporate entity with bylaws (statutes) of the United States during the turbulent 1860s in a succession of incremental and unconstitutional political and legal maneuvers; the switch culminated in the unconstitutional passing of the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 whereby the organic Constitution of 1789 for the united States (benefiting the States of the Union) was adopted and altered by the corporate constitution of the United States (benefiting the newly established corporation) with its headquarters on 10 square miles of Washington, D.C.; the United States was owned by foreign interests, operated in a commercial capacity and constituted a corporate "government". State citizen's rights were replaced with United States citizens' corporate benefits - the former can neither be bestowed nor withdrawn, while the later can be granted or revoked at any time; the corporate Unites States reigned over land, sea and air for 150 years until its final dissolution on January 19, 2021 as part of bankruptcy proceedings; James A. Garfield's successful 7thassassination attempt of a US president being shot by Charles Guiteau in 1881 shortly after exposing the machinations of central bankers. Garfield was dedicated to restoring the right of the federal government to issue debt-free money; William McKinley's successful 8th assassination attempt of a US president being shot by Leon Czolgosz in 1901 for advocating the gold standard; the 1907 Knickerbocker Crisis orchestrated by J. P. Morgan as a plausible justification for a central bank; the sinking of the "Titanic" in 1912 with key passengers on board that opposed the proposed Federal Reserve Act (J. P. Morgan funded building the Titanic); the Federal Reserve Act passed on December 23, 1913, when most of Congress had already left for the Christmas break; the false-flag sinking of the Lusitania in 1915 by exploding illegal amunition on board and blaming the event on German U-boat torpedoes to rile the American public ready to enter World War I; Woodrow Wilson running a re-election campaign in 1916 under the slogan, “Re-Elect The Man Who Will Keep Your Sons Out Of The War”; Wilson's breaking of his campaign promise and entering America into World War I in 1917; the Balfour Declaration of 1917 to prepare the world for a Jewish homeland in Palestine; the Treaty of Versailles of 1919 drafted and signed by Rothschild agents to financially strip Germany, which had become an economic threat to the British Empire through advances in industry, technology, sciences, engineering and chemistry while Great Britain was slow to move beyond coal and steam engines; the founding of the League of Nations in 1920 and its failed attempt to establish a supranational governing body to gradually dissolve sovereign states into a centralized New World Order; the founding of the Council on Foreign Relations in 1921 by "Colonel" Edward M. House, the British handler of Woodrow Wilson; the inflation of an economic and speculative bubble during the "roaring 20"; the engineered stock market crash of 1929 by the Federal Reserve abruptly tightening the money supply; the transfer of wealth during the crash from the fleeced public to insider traders (this is how the Kennedy clan started their fortune); the artificial creation and prolonging of the Great Depression by the central bankers keeping the money supply tight to destroy the middle class and then purchase their assets, especially land, in fire sales; as a result of the economic collapse the corporate United States went bankrupt. In 1933 Franklin Roosevelt drastically reorganized the corporate United States and suspended the gold standard. The receivers of the United States bankruptcy were the international bankers, via the United Nations (not yet officially chartered, yet operational!), the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Roosevelt pledged as collateral much public land, many assets and most importantly of all: the life productivity of every United States citizen. this was done through legal tricks by converting living humans into corporate "persons" shortly after birth through administrative proceedings involving the birth certificate of every newborn. When signed by the unwitting parents, a trust is created whereby the life productivity of the newborn constitutes the trust asset, the parents are the grantors, the corporate United States is the trustee and the newborn is the beneficiary, subject to rules, regulations, statutes and implicit consent. Each thusly established trust had an account set up with the "name" of the newborn in all capital letters and the social security number as the account number. The asset side of this account is the social security number without dashes while the debt side of the account is the social security number with dashes. The newborn will be obligated to pay for all debt incurred by the "straw man" through his or her lifetime; the official founding of the United Nations in 1945; John Fitzgerald Kennedy's Executive Order 11110 of June 4, 1963 intending to strip the Federal Reserve of its power to loan unbacked currency to the United States at interest; John Fitzgerald Kennedy's successful 9th assassination attempt of a US president being shot by a team of CIA snipers in 1963 for several major offenses: interfering with the central bankers, returning the country to the gold standard, disbanding the CIA, routing out organized crime, shutting down Israels's nuclear weapons program at Dimona, thwarting the CIA's false flag attempt of the Cuban Missile Crisis to start a nuclear war with the Soviet Union and his reluctance to overtly commit troops to the Vietnam War;

And this is where we pick up our assessment of recent world events.

References

Capitalization of words is important for precise legal language. Here "united States", shorthand for "united States for America", refers to the original ensemble of sovereign States that sought to form a union for mutual benefit. The "United States", shorthand for "United States of America", refers to the corporate entity headquartered in Washington, D.C. administering the franchises of each state, mainly for the benefit of itself.

2. Executive Order 13848, September 12, 2018, "Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election."

Published in the Archives of the National Register at:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/09/14/2018-20203/imposing-certain-sanctions-in-the-event-of-foreign-interference-in-a-united-states-election

3. Director of National Security Ratcliffe - Views on Intelligence Community Election Security Analysis. Unclassified summary of the report "Intelligence Community Assessment: Foreign Treats to the 2020 U.S. Elections", delivered on January 19, 2021 to the Trump administration with a one month delay. Archived at:

https://www.scribd.com/document/491038048/Ratcliffe-Views-on-Intelligence-Community-Election-Security-Analysis#from_embed

Unquote