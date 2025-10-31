JOIN Dr. Len Saputo and the Heal Your Body Community Tomorrow on a Twitter Space!
People United
PeopleUnited.net will be making a series of documentary films where the voice of the people will be featured. It is about time that we stop telling we the people what is wrong or right and what to do without asking them! Tune in to this interview that shares how PeopleUnited plans to unite we the people with the strength in numbers and solidarity needed from the grassroots of America to rescue our constitutional republic.
10am Pacific Standard Time on Saturday November 1, 2025
PeopleUnited Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In Lakech’
