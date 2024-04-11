People might have some awareness that the “mainstream media”, specifically ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and Fox News, has zero integrity to accurately report news events as they occurred. Since the COVID lockdowns, it’s now common knowledge that there is no research or anything that remotely looks like journalism. Every story is given a spin and all the aforementioned “news” outlets repeat the same copy. That said, why do people still refer to them as “the news”?
Below is a link to a three minute video from Conan O’Brien that demonstrates this. It strings clips from “news” programs commenting on Conan’s intention to perform a same-sex marriage live on his show. The video is from November 3, 2011.
You nailed it, Ralph. It is so clear that the press, which is the fourth aspect of the balance of power that protects we the people, has defected just as the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of our government. It is time for all loyal Americans to come together from our grassroots with strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity. We have to peacefully resist every policy that is unconstitutional, wrong, and immoral...and that is what PeopleUnited.net intends to do.
Len Saputo
Thanks for the article Ralph, well done and spot on point!