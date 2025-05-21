MAKING THE RIGHT CHOICE ABOUT THE COVID 19 “VACCINE”

Making an Informed decision?

How can you be sure the Covid 19 “vaccine” is right for you and your loved ones? Do you really understand its pros and cons well enough to make wise and informed decisions? Few of us are either qualified to understand the complex science behind the vaccine or have sufficient time to learn it.

Most stories have two sides. This is no exception, but in this case one side has been censored by the mainstream. The vast majority of people who have taken the Covid 19 vaccine have done so primarily because the media, their doctors, and friends have pressured them to take it. Many feel it is their ticket to freedom. They are tired of the requirement for wearing a mask and the seemingly unending lockdowns that are now causing more deaths than Covid itself. By taking the vaccine people feel like they have been initiated into an exclusive private club that will allow everyone to get back to life as usual before Covid 19. There is a spirit of joy and false hope that this vaccine will bring this so-called “pandemic” to an end. Sadly, this is not the case! Considering both sides of any story is our responsibility before we make important decisions, especially when they involve ourselves, our families and the future of humanity.

Most Americans have acquiesced to the narrative of government agencies that include the CDC, FDA, and NIH, that have been sanctified by the highly questionable motives of prominent politicians, powerful individuals with nefarious agendas, and a controlled mainstream media. Because of extensive censorship in the mainstream media that supports what is an experimental biologic agent (EBA), rather than an actual vaccine, you will only hear one side of the story, the one that promotes the one-sided point of view of the purported benefits of the Covid 19 vaccine. And, unfortunately, this point of view sounds authoritative and convincing. However, if you can find and study the perspective of thousands of practicing physicians and independent scientists who do not support the mRNA Covid 19 vaccine, you will hear a completely different narrative that in my opinion is even more convincing.

This scenario has led to a pandemic of confusion, indecision, and fear. It begs questions that ask who is truly interested in the welfare and civil rights of “we the people”, and who can you trust regarding the safety and effectiveness of a Covid 19 vaccine that has not even been approved by the FDA? Do you feel comfortable trusting a government agency that has pledged its allegiance to politicians, corporations, and the very wealthy before your health and welfare? Is it possible that money has something to do with this scenario?

This situation has set the stage where the vast majority of the population has acquiesced to the narratives, decisions, and mandates of government agencies it has blindly trusted for decades. This rhetoric has deepened pressure from well-meaning families, friends, and colleagues who are also confused but acting out of fear rather than good science. Nonetheless there remain millions of people who have serious doubts of the safety and effectiveness of these experimental biologic agents and prefer to wait and see what happens before considering taking one themselves. There are now worldwide protests and demonstrations, but the media is not covering them.

There is additional pressure that is making it difficult to refuse taking one of these experimental biologic agents. We are being blackmailed! Our government is in the process of requiring mandatory Covid 19 vaccine passports if we want to travel. This is the prelude to other more widespread restrictions such as being able to eat in restaurants or go to certain public places, or even do your job if work requires being in contact with other people. One example provided by most hospitals today is that they are requiring all employees to either take the flu shot or wear a mask, or they cannot enter hospital premises. How long do you think it will take before doctors will be required to take the Covid 19 experimental biologic agent? It isn’t hard to imagine that this is merely the beginning of an ever-growing cascade of infringements on our civil rights.

The Covid 19 genome according to chemist David Rasnick, PhD

No virus has ever been identified or isolated in anyone with Covid 19 disease. The original search for a virus in the first patients in Wuhan, China was made using a very sophisticated process called metatranscriptomics. This technology studied all the RNA fragments in samples taken from the lungs of a sick patient who had clinical symptoms of what they believed was a new disease they assumed originated from a corona virus.

These Wuhan researchers then used a computer to stitch together nucleotides they identified in the pus from the lungs of this patient. Because they were unable to isolate the virus, they instead created a synthetic string of RNA that they hoped would be the same as Covid 19. It has still never been proven to be identical to the RNA string of the actual Covid 19 virus because even today no one to date has isolated a Covid 19 virus.

China then shared this computer-generated RNA synthetic sequence with the world. This RNA sequence was then merged with RNA sequences of other corona viruses known to infect humans. This is the basis from which a “consensus sequence” was developed, which was then christened Sars CoV 2, or Covid 19.

It is also important to know the history of the PCR test because it is the basis for making the diagnosis of the Covid 19 disease. In 1983 Kary Mullis, a research scientist from UC Berkeley, created the PCR test. In 1993 he was awarded the Nobel prize for his brilliant work. Dr. Mullis insisted that PCR technology is a research tool that should not be used to diagnose a viral infection. Nonetheless, this synthetic consensus sequence was still used to construct an unreliable PCR test for a virus that has never been isolated by anyone, not even our CDC. Yet, this research tool, that is unable to diagnose viral infections, remains the basis used to justify an ongoing pandemic.

And this is supposed to be good science!

All viruses have very nearly the same RNA sequences and this includes the corona virus family. How, then, can you make a PCR test that can diagnose a Sars Cov 2 infection in a human being? The far less than 1% of viral RNA that is amplified by the PCR test is chosen from only the relatively stable samples of RNA sequences present in the sample being tested. At the very best, the PCR test is targeting a family of RNA viruses and not any specific virus.

Before a PCR test can be performed RNA must first be converted to DNA, which is an error prone process. By their very nature, the short synthetic sequences of DNA used to initiate each cycle of amplification of the PCR test cannot be guaranteed to distinguish between virus and non-virus origin. This makes the test even more unreliable. However, there is more. Mullis could not accept that creating a string of RNA or DNA actually originated from a virus. Using PCR testing is like trying to identify a virus by conjuring up from a pile of bricks how a building looked before it was demolished.

Many scientists are outraged that public officials are using PCR testing to put the public into panic over “Covid 19” with complete disregard for their oaths of office to uphold the Constitution and protect our civil liberties. Politicians and public officials are using unproven PCR test results to justify lockdowns that are destroying lives, liberty, businesses, and society in general.

There are two things that keep the Covid 19 pandemic going. The first is PCR testing, and the second is the endless flood of official propaganda and lies coming from the government, departments of health, and the mainstream media. Public discussion and critical debate are not permitted and in some situations are even considered criminal. The PCR test does not and cannot detect specific viruses. This means all PCR test results are unreliable. Dr. Rasnick believes that people should refuse PCR testing. He also believes that if PCR testing was stopped immediately, Covid 19 disease would vanish overnight and the Covid 19 vaccine would be completely unnecessary.

Covid vaccines are destroying innate immunity

Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, an internationally recognized vaccine developer having worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Center for Infection Research as well as for Glaxo Smith Kline, Novartis, Solvay Biologicals, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and Univac, gave a groundbreaking interview on March 10, 2021 stating his extreme concerns about the dangers of Covid 19 vaccines that are happening today. He contends they are creating a global immunity catastrophe by destroying our innate immunity.

He reminds us that when we are confronted by a new infection, such as Covid 19, we depend on innate immunity for protection. As we age and as we develop comorbidities innate immunity declines and we become more vulnerable to infections. Innate immunity depends on nonspecific defenses that include antibodies, immune cells, and other factors that are part of the body’s first defense mechanism to fight off pathogens. Without this defense system we would not be able to survive many infections such as Covid 19. It takes weeks for our body to manufacture significant amounts of highly specific antibodies that target specific microbes.

Vanden Bossche goes on to point out that when an effective vaccine is given during a pandemic there is high infectious pressure for a virus to mutate. Because it takes several weeks for the body to respond to a vaccine by making powerful, long lasting, specific antibodies that can fight the disease for which it has been designed to defeat, there is a period wherein the body can mount only a weak immune response that cannot respond to a strong viral challenge. This scenario sets the stage for something called “immune escape”. The inevitable result is that the viral infection can now run rampant by creating new mutant strains of virus that are immune to our present vaccines, especially when we have lost the body’s robust innate immune system.

The new Covid 19 vaccines result, according to Dr. Vanden Bossche, in the production of powerful, specific antibodies against the spike proteins of the virus. These antibodies are far stronger than those of the innate immune system, which are not only nonspecific but also have low affinity to attach to the Covid 19 spike protein. This eventually leads to suppression of innate immunity and a serious vulnerability to new strains of Covid 19 because now the body has no significant defense against the new strains from either the vaccine or the innate immune system. Keep in mind that our innate immunity is what initially protects us from new infections.

So, what has happened is that the new vaccines have forced the Covid 19 virus to mutate into new strains for which we have no immunity at all! We have made a grave and dangerous error. It is imperative that the Covid 19 vaccines be stopped immediately as the emergence of new viral strains is creating continually more numerous infections, making it impossible to keep up with new vaccines to deal with them. This coupled with the fact that we have lost our natural innate immunity is a recipe for a real pandemic that could wipe out the vast majority of humanity.

What is the answer to this Armageddon?

The bottom line is that both those vaccinated and those not vaccinated will be at great risk of dying from future Covid 19 strains. The vaccinated will no longer have an innate immune system and those not vaccinated will be faced with an increasing number of Covid 19 strains that promise to be challenging. All that is left is to do what we should have been doing from the start. We need to boost our immune systems!

We’re back to living a healthy lifestyle. It is not a mystery that living a healthy lifestyle is the most powerful medicine in the universe and that we should be paying attention to the style in which we live our lives!

Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine

t is not really surprising when you consider the massive misinformation that is prevalent in the mainstream news and the censorship of the true science, that people are unsure about taking the Covid 19 vaccine. There is massive pressure from government healthcare resources to take this vaccine, and now much of the general public is parroting this narrative. It is important to do your own investigation about the vaccines and to then follow your heart.

