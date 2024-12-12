ORINDA Town Hall GatheringWHO: PeopleUnited.net

WHAT: Town Hall Gathering

WHERE: Orinda Community Center Founder’s Auditorium, 28 Orinda Way, Orinda CA

WHEN: Sunday, December 15, 2024, from 1-4:30 pm

WHY: America is facing several existential challenges that need to be addressed in a thoughtful and proactive tour de force. This is a time for us to focus on opening the heart of humanity and make America (and the world) a functional community for all human beings. This requires a collective effort, which is why PeopleUnited.net is hosting a town hall meeting.

We are offering an open forum to listen to the voices of the people about the issues we are the most passionate about and will be soliciting suggestions for changes we can make, and for recommendations for steps to put them into action.

We intend to keep things positive, because we have spent far too much time focusing on the many things that have gone wrong. It is because of this distraction that our country has become divided, and that the will of the people has been superseded by a government controlled by self-interested corporations, oligarchs, and deep-rooted, unelected bureaucrats. The good news is that “We the People” share more in common than that which separates us.

PeopleUnited.net is inviting Americans to join together as a nationwide grassroots coalition and become part of a united movement for positive change. This can be accomplished through strength in numbers, a unified message, and solidarity among us.

This will take an evolution of consciousness. A whole change, a social transformation, a different way of thinking. “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

* Light hors d’oeuvres will be served during our intermission

This event will be recorded and streamed soon, stay tuned! If you are in the northern California area, you are all welcome, it’s a free event!

In Lak’ech,

People United