January 2025

Thanks to everyone for attending our Orinda Town Hall Gathering and making it a huge success! PeopleUnited.net’s immediate goal has been to spark a local, non-political, grassroots-driven movement that protects and defends the humane principles of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Two years ago, I, Francesco Garripoli, and my son David, founded the non-profit, 501(c)(3) PeopleUnited.net. We realized that it is time for people to reclaim their personal power, that we must embrace our civil rights, that the integrity of the family unit must be preserved, that the financial wealth of the country must benefit all Americans and, above all, that we must be guided by intuitive and Heart-centered values, where allegiance to spiritual principles supersedes those of self-serving governments that no longer represent us because of deep corruption and conflicts of interest.



All of us know that to accomplish these goals we need to create a movement that has a voice. Our unique approach was predicated on building strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity that focuses on the positive principles we agree upon, rather than the dozens of controversial issues that separate us.

PeopleUnited.net has now sponsored four town hall meetings. Our last meeting was held in my hometown of Orinda, California, on December 15, 2024, at the Orinda Community Founder’s Auditorium. It was well attended and a booming success. The meeting was introduced by our founders, Len Saputo, MD and Francesco Garripoli, DD, and was moderated by Diane Hennacy Powell, MD. Music was provided by Scott Goldberg and food was prepared by Andrea Ramos and Sarah Stier.

To remind everyone of our latent human abilities, Dr. Powell reported on her amazing research with autistic children that shows that many can read our minds with over 90% accuracy! She also reported research that explains how autistic savants can solve very complex mathematical equations, play musical instruments without training, and perform other amazing feats that ordinary people cannot.

This information gives hope that ordinary people can develop these skills too. It makes one wonder if through these extraordinary abilities it may be possible to explore new ways to deal with the corruption that now plagues most governments in the world. If people trusted their intuitive skills more, propaganda would be less effective and real community can be created.



There were more than 70 attendees who broke out into eight smaller groups and each discussed an issue that was important to them about what is currently happening in the community and discussed grassroots suggestions for how to address them. At the conclusion of these discussions, a representative from each group shared their findings with the entire group… and it was remarkable at how aligned the solutions were.



This is just the beginning of our grassroots gatherings. We are encouraged to carry on with the enthusiasm and support received at this meeting despite the fact that we had no advertising other than fliers distributed by our volunteers and by word of mouth.



PeopleUnited.net is making a documentary film that brings the discussion about our mission statement and our five principles to the grassroots of similar communities throughout America. We intend to provide it to other sister cities in order to spark a movement to empower concerned Americans to reclaim their personal sovereignty. We are planning a follow up online general meeting for February 2025 and will make plans for future Orinda Town Hall Gathering. We will seek support from the City of Orinda, our newspapers, homeowner’s associations, and other civic organizations interested in building community strength at the grassroots level.

Check out our interactive Map of Coalitions around the U.S. If you know of a group or individual that we can add to our Map, please let us know!

Our Substack has taken off! If you’re not familiar with Substack, it’s an amazing online platform of free speech and great information - and PeopleUnited now has a growing presence there - Click here to check out this free service. We’ve posted some powerful interviews that are attracting widespread attention. Francesco and I interviewed Jeffrey Prather last month and established a kindred relationship with him. We are inviting other prominent people with major Internet shows to be our guest, and hope to bring these featured contributors together in future podcasts to discuss PeopleUnited’s Five Principles. Our goal is to invite organizations like theirs to help us promote creating the strength in numbers movement that is necessary to restore a powerful voice for “We the People”.

Another of our new features that David and the website team are working on to help build community engagement is our PeopleUnited Survey program. We have implemented a powerful online tool for taking secure and private surveys of our community to learn more about what you would like to see in our non-profit efforts as well as to feel the pulse of the community

We will always keep your identity safe - and share only the anonymous aggregate results of the survey. We will also use these aggregate results to put pressure on government leaders and decision makers and remind them that “We the People” have a voice - which is always amplified in large number of voices, which is the PeopleUnited mission.



We are now prepared to begin implementing our outreach programs to build strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity. We fully realize that for PeopleUnited to succeed, we depend on your support. We are inviting everyone interested to join us and visit our website.

If you are moved to join us we welcome your support as a paid member or donor, click here. Because we are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, your donations are fully tax deductible. Ask yourself if your money is better spent helping to build local community strength or sent to bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.



Thank you for your interest and support, and welcome to our mission.



Sincerely,



Len Saputo, MD

The PeopleUnited Team