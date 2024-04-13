Defining the problem



How worried are you about America’s future? Most of us have noticed that life is different than it was a few decades ago, but only a few of us are seriously concerned that our country is in imminent danger. These concerns are often dismissed as conspiracy theories. But are they? A significant and growing segment of informed Americans is worried about changes in how our government has been operating, the status of our civil rights, our community values, our economy, and the deterioration of our spiritual and moral principles.

There are solutions for these threats that are simple and doable, and they are here now. We the people hold a massive advantage in strength in numbers over the psychopathic corruptors of our freedom and sovereignty that have cast a paralytic spell of fear and complacency on us. We have been hoodwinked by our own corrupt government’s propaganda and censorship, and far too many of us are asking the question, “What can I do?”

It is time to awaken from this spell, come together, and start a national grassroots movement to take back control of our government. The secret to building community is to adopt a platform anchored with fundamental principles to which we are all fully in agreement and committed to, rather than platforms that divide us. If we come together in massive numbers, we will have the power to resolve each of the Five Principles of PeopleUnited listed below. We will be as powerful as we have strength in numbers, and PeopleUnited can be the resource that can bring us together to reclaim America.

Concerns of patriotic Americans

Let’s take a closer look at these five issues and see if you agree that:

· The will of the government has superseded the will of the people

· Our inalienable and civil rights are being compromised

· There has been a disintegration of the family unit

· Our economy has been hijacked by a privately owned global banking system

· Governmental laws and mandates are superseding our spiritual and moral principles

Let’s now take a careful look at each of the Five Principles of PeopleUnited.

Has the will of the government superseded the will of the people?

In nearly all countries throughout history, the government tells the people what to do, how to do it, and when to do it. In these countries, the people do not have the right to tell the government what to do. Government has the absolute power to do what it wants, and its people have been required to put the welfare of the government above their own welfare and that of their families.

The United States government is different. It was created to reflect the will of the people, not the will of the government or its corruptors. According to the US Constitution, we the people are charged with running our government. After all, we the people are the government. Our elected officials are not supposed to run us. Our elected officials are required to represent the will of the people who voted for them, not the corporations or oligarchs that have financed or control them in some way. Should we the people be required to follow the will of elected officials who are indebted to the special interests of corporations and oligarchs who have financed their elections?

The cost of running a successful campaign for the US Congress or for a state legislature costs millions of dollars today. For the most part, people running for these offices require the support of a large political machine or an oligarch to pay for a winning campaign strategy. It is easy to see how this situation can lead to conflicts of interest and in loyalty.

When special interests take over control of the government and supersede the will of the people, the stage is set for greed and moral corruption. In general, the people of the world want what is good and beneficial for all of humanity. When self-centered special interests supersede, and their efforts are directed primarily to the acquisition of money and power, all too often the result leads to expanding government control and contracting liberty. It has become clear that American’s government is being hijacked from we the people, and is no longer of, for, and by the people.

Have our inalienable and civil rights been compromised?

The US Constitution and Bill of Rights guarantees our inalienable and civil rights. They must be respected in all circumstances. We have the responsibility as American citizens to protect them. That our civil rights have been compromised has become especially apparent over the past nearly four years since the advent of the Covid 19 pandemic. During this time the US government has imposed restrictions on free speech, who can travel and to where, which businesses can stay open and which must close, what medications your doctor can prescribe, what your doctor can say about your treatment, how many people can congregate, how far apart people must remain, and much more. This was done under the guise of public health necessity, which has since been proven by science to be false.

It has been heart-wrenching to witness the demise of the US Constitution and Bill of Rights in broad daylight by globalists who are intent on controlling us. Sadly, we have acquiesced to illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional mandates imposed by presidential executive orders that have been coupled with the failure of our legislative and judicial branches of government to remain independent and to protect us.

Is the family unit disintegrating?

The family unit is the foundational pillar of a strong and resilient society. It is the sacred fortress that is the basis from which our fundamental values are incorporated and become the principles of how our culture operates. When healthy family values help others by lifting one another up to prosper and reach greater heights, society can do great things. On the other hand, if families are held down in an abject state of poverty and despair, society will disintegrate and fail to prosper.

The family unit is the primary place where peace, harmony, and mutual respect for one another are learned. These values are reflected in society at large. They are fundamental to establish a sense of belonging in children. They are what make it possible to teach the Golden Rule and build healthy communities. A strong family unit values our differences and provides a partnership where we work together to achieve mutual goals.

Healthy family values teach us to focus beyond our own personal needs. Being an integral part of a family group includes how to be part of something bigger than oneself. Individuals who value family and friends have been shown to be more capable of developing healthy relationships, manage stress better, and enjoy better health throughout their lives. When the stability of the family unit becomes a central characteristic of a community, there are lower rates of crime, more financial stability, and more peaceful and satisfied people.

When children are part of a loving family that teaches discipline and family values, they must also learn right from wrong. This awareness teaches us how to treat other people, respect ourselves, and become an important basis for the development of a heathy community.

Happy, healthy families not only lead to individuals who are a contributing part of society but also to a support system to help others do the same. On the other hand, people raised in unhealthy home environments find it much more difficult to find their place in the world and tend to get an abortion, take a vaccine, or start birth control without parental consent. They tend to struggle with social relationships and often with substance abuse, again without discussing their decisions with family involvement. Strong, healthy, happy families teach us how to be an integral part of our community, give back to it, and be our best selves. When we can do that, we can build a strong society and civilization.

Is our economy being hijacked by a privately owned global banking system?

Our economic-related government decisions must meet the needs of we the people. Put simply, they don’t. Despite what most people think, we don’t have a financial problem in America. We have a government problem. We have a secret government system because we’re dealing with systemized organized crime that is out of control. To solve the problem, we need a sovereign government that is going to create the conditions of sovereignty so we can have both government and individual sovereignty.

There has been a financial coup d’état that started in 1914 when the globalists started the Federal Reserve itself, Watch this video from G Edward Giffen to fully understand what happened. Since that time the federal government has been in significant violation of constitutional law, legislative law, and regulation related to financial management. Now $21 trillion has gone missing. The only way to balance the books is to lower life expectancy. Over the past three years we have lowered life expectancy!

With the never ending funding of the Ukraine War, the Israel War, rising inflation, mass migration, massive government debt, the Office Building Bust and the reality of hundreds of banks going bust as defaults on commercial office buildings spike which will cause the small banks to collapse to the point where only the six major banks will control everything.

A recent New York Fed survey showed that rent increases are expected to spike by 8.7 percent over the next year. Keep in mind that is over last years increase and the year before and the year before that. This is how they try to hide it when actually its been compounding every year since Joe Biden got in the White House.

To put in perspective the true inflation numbers since 2020 I will give you an example. In 2020 you could buy a dozen eggs for right around $1. Fast forward to 2024 and that same dozen is now $10 or $5 depending on location if you don’t use the National average. Now put that across the board with everything and you start to see how staggering the true inflation numbers are and it’s not sustainable.

We are in a nonsustainable system

Redfin’s Chen Zhao said their poll found that “Housing has become so financially burdensome in America that some families can no longer afford other essentials, including food and medical care, and have been forced to make major sacrifices, work overtime and ask others for money so they can cover their monthly costs.”

They also found also found that the average U.S. yearly income is about $30,000 short of what is needed to afford a median-priced home, nearly 18 percent had to borrow money from friends and family or took money out of their retirement savings and 16 percent were so broke that they had to delay or skip needed medical care.

A Harris/Bloomberg poll found that 45 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds are living with their parents or other relatives, the highest level since the 1940s when the Great Depression was still hitting the economy hard.

Here is where Blackrock and Blackwater come into play. They are one in the same.They are both owned by Larry Fink and the globalist Cabal. This will be a massive land grab by these crooks. When they say you will own nothing and be happy you better take it seriously unless you want to eat bugs in a 15 min city on a CBDC which will make vaccines and everything else mandatory in order to use the system. You will be their slaves.

Are You Concerned Yet?

It’s time to make a stand and quit complying with these people.

Governmental laws and mandates are superseding our spiritual principles

We must be guided by our heart-felt spiritual and moral principles first and foremost in all we do. These are principles originating from our deepest intuitive roots, and they resonate with our soul. They go beyond laws emerging from governments that are slaves to money, power, and all too often to corruption. Our spiritual intuition must supersede illegal mandates and laws that are unjust. When mandates or laws are unjust, it is our patriotic obligation to peacefully resist them.

There is a higher purpose and value to everything that unfolds in the universe, even when there is suffering and pain that seems senseless or even evil. It is at times like this that our trust and faith in God is being tested. These situations create the opportunity to recognize the need for spiritual growth that would not be possible without the experience. When we take a hard look inward at these situations, we invite the possibility of realizing that spiritual growth is the reward that would not otherwise be possible or even imagined without them.

The intricate organization and incredible perfection of the universe is truly mindboggling. The challenges humanity is facing today are ultimately opportunities to connect with spirit, follow our intuition, and evolve to a higher level of consciousness. The more we contemplate the workings of the universe, the more obvious it becomes that our dance with evil and suffering is offered as a gift that has meaning, value, and opportunity. They are integral parts of the experience. This begs the question, “What have we learned that we could not have learned any other way?”

