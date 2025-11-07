Solutions
People United, David Saputo
This is a curious one to write. As we all are starting to see, the world is starting to come apart in front of us. This is where we need to be strong, vigilant, with no fear.
Sure, the chaos surrounding us can get overwhelming. However, if we buy into the fear, compliance, ect, what do we have to stand upon? If we can’t find a way to unite no matter what are differences are, we will lose this game being played upon us.
The politics are and have been the same for a millennium or more. The good thing is this can change, rapidly, with a non-compliance, heart centered, grass-root community based option.
We have to find a way to not fight the system but instead, build a new system starting with our local communities, this is what People United stands for.
If we do that, the “Oligarchs” that are trying to control will fail, rapidly.
I wrote a song about this today for just this reason and I want to share it….
In Lak’ech,
Your song is inspiration… the expression of a vision that IS possible… a light Hearted dance…
David...
This song captures the mission of PeopleUnited.net. We will use it as our "song". Outstanding Job.
Dad