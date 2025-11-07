PeopleUnited Newsletter

PeopleUnited Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Lantier's avatar
Sarah Lantier
Nov 7

Your song is inspiration… the expression of a vision that IS possible… a light Hearted dance…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by PeopleUnited
Len Saputo's avatar
Len Saputo
Nov 7

David...

This song captures the mission of PeopleUnited.net. We will use it as our "song". Outstanding Job.

Dad

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by PeopleUnited
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PeopleUnited
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture