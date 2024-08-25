Today Jared Dalen and David Saputo are going to break down how we are getting abused by the system, Cabal, whatever you want to call it. This is the first installment on the history of this subject which includes David's conversations with people including Jordan Maxwell, Jim Marrs and multiple others. David personally got to know Jordan , Jim, and others, 20 + years ago.(Strong language Warning)

In Lak’ech

PeopleUnited