Taxation is Theft Part 3
Jared and David : The Spiritual Side and How it Connects to the theft of our sovereignty
In part 3, Jared and David dive deep into the spirituality side of taxation and theft. These 2 concepts actually do intertwine with each other and we tried try our best to explain this concept.
In Lak’ ech
People United
PeopleUnited Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 AM I SUPPOSE TO BOW …. ??? … BOW WOW … !!!!!
THE “F” WORD IS PHYSICALLY NAUSEATING …
I PRAY THAT EVERY CURSING MOUTH, WILL BE SUBJECTED TO BEING A BIBLE-READING GIRL GROWING UP …. A M E N !!!
— W H Y I S CURSING IN PUBLIC POPULAR •••
!!?????????????????????
IT’S ALWAYS FILTHY / FOUL / ACURSED !!!!!!!
F I N D G O D N O W … !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!