To me, the most important thing is to question what our five senses perceive. It’s not to be paranoid, it’s just simply to question narratives and stories that are presented to us. This is how we confront our conditioning and we recognize what is our conditioned mind versus what is our authentic, Intuitive mind and this is how we can navigate through this world as sovereign entities. Government and control systems of all kinds are an expression of fear and limits… Our sovereignty is an expression of love and abundance. The journey in this realm is to decide which path we choose🙏🏽❤️

Francesco Garri Garripoli

In Lak’ech,

People United