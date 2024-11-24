"Bomb cyclone pummels Northern California with heavy snow and record rain, knocks out power for hundreds of thousands in Seattle" (PBS). "Atmospheric river dumps snow and record rain on California" (BBC). "Whiteout Traffic Nightmare In Northern California" (The Weather Channel). Wild weather headlines just in time for the holidays, exactly what the controllers and the climate engineers seek to create. The resulting difficult holiday travel instills an even deeper impression on populations. Is global conflict the next card to be played as geoengineering operations and biosphere collapse become impossible to hide? All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Dane Wigington