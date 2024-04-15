As I sit here watching all the madness going on in the world, yes there is a lot. I try to assess the best way to approach it all. The conclusion I have come to is there are certain things we can control and others we can’t.

First, there is the WW3/5th generation warfare stuff going on. That is beyond our control and will be another topic for discussion on People United. Next would be politics but that is a whole different topic which in my opinion is going to play out no matter how involved we get. Again, another topic People United will cover deeply.

Then there is the spiritual aspect which is a complicated situation that everyone can get divided on. We all are going through unprecedented times and People United will be covering this topic as well.

I could keep going on here to include the Covid/Bioweapon stuff but I will get to the point of this article. After assessing everything going on I thought to myself, “What is the Most Important Problem we are Facing?” Something that we could really try to do something about?

Geo-Engineering

This topic hit the my number one problem we are facing in these crazy times. If we can’t find a way to make this stop, it’s game over for the planet. End of story! The first thing that comes to mind is Dane. I started following Dane Wigington 20 years ago as I was seeing the same thing in the skies back then and knew something wasn’t right.

I was a professional skier back then and was outside every day and started noticing a shift in the sky and the chemtrials being laid out. So I started researching the subject, yes I have been doing this stuff for a very long time. The first thing that had some teeth to it was Danes stuff.

About Dane

GeoengineeringWatch.org is pleased to announce the release of our groundbreaking documentary that conclusively exposes the existence of global weather intervention operations.

Global weather engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle testing conducted by GeoengineeringWatch.org has now proven that the lingering, spreading jet aircraft trails, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have officially been told. Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will the consequences be if geoengineering / solar radiation management operations are allowed? THE DIMMING documentary will provide answers to these questions and many more. This is the most complete GeoengineeringWatch.org documentary regarding climate engineering operations. Thank you for viewing and for notifying others of The Dimming film release.

WHY in the World are They Spraying?

Why in the World are They Spraying is an investigative documentary into one of the many hidden agendas associated with chemtrail/geo-engineering programs. Various groups are quietly pursuing these programs, but why and for whose gain?

This film is the follow-up to the groundbreaking documentary "What in the World are They Spraying?" which woke up millions to the damaging effects of chemtrails and other geo-engineering programs. As a result, movements around the world are being formed to address these crimes and many concerned citizens are taking action. As people become aware of "what" is happening, they are now asking the even more important question of "why" it's happening. Michael J. Murphy, originator and Co-Producer of “What in the World are They Spraying?,” in association with Barry Kolsky, have produced “WHY in the World are They Spraying?” to answer that question.

Get ready to uncover: The environmental and human health implications of geo-engineering programs. How geo-engineering can be used to control our weather. What industries benefit from geo-engineering programs. How the spraying affects you, your family and the future of humanity. In this documentary you will learn how the aerosols being sprayed into our sky are used in conjunction with other technologies to control our weather. Geo-engineers maintain that their models are only for the mitigation of the now widely debunked theory of global warming. What is clear is that the chemtrail/geo-engineering can be used as a way to consolidate an enormous amount of both monetary and political power into the hands of the technocratic elites. Certain international corporations can now leverage weather control to gain power over the Earth's natural systems. This of course, is being done at the expense of every living thing on the planet. WHY in the World are They Spraying? is a must see film and will revolutionize the environmental movement. This film was released today thanks to Alex Jones at

Infowars

So here we are. The time for talk is cheap. If you sit around and wait for a savior you will end up another statistic. It’s the message People United has been putting out. Do we have all the answers? No, we don’t. Do we have a platform that can make a difference? Yes, we do.

Personally, I find it amazing the shift and awakening that is going on right now. It’s incredible! If we can pull off the vision of bringing all these incredible Patriots together then I would call it a success.

David Saputo