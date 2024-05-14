We the People are the government! It is our job to run the government. However, far too many of us have become complacent and have taken our precious Constitution and Bill of Rights for granted. Because we are the government it is our responsibility to unite and run the country. We cannot allow bureacrats who work for us to run he country unchecked. Sadly, far too many elected officials have conflicts of interest and do not represent their electors. Nonetheless, it is our responsibility to protect and defend our freedom and sovereignty. What we are slowly learning is that if we don’t take on this responsibility, we are going to continue to lose our civil rights and will allow what is becoming a corrupt government have sovereignty over us.

Many of us are complaining about this situation, but where are their action steps? We have been divided into small, often competing groups that have no signficant collective voice. We the People have not yet come together from the grassroots of America to create sufficient strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity to have a voice that can run our government.

The unique contribution of PeopleUnited.net is that it brings “We the People” together through strength in numbers and solidarity. This grassroots driven movement is predicated on guaranteeing that The Will of the People must supersede The Will of the Government and its Corruptors. We Americans cannot be stopped if we reclaim our right and responsibility to run our government. It is the only way we can protect our constitutional republic that guarantees our inalienable civil rights, personal health freedoms, economy, and the sacred alliance we honor above all with our Creator. We hope you will join our team and reclaim our constitutional republic and what it stands for. Americans must set a higher standard for the rest of the world if we ever expect to recover moral leadership and foster our greatest ideals.