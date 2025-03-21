In December of 2024, the non-profit PeopleUnited organization sponsored a grassroots community gathering as a model for their mission to bring people together, to allow everyone's voice to be heard, and to help attendees realize that our true power comes from realizing how much we have in common. Through systems that attempt to divide and conquer us, our only real option for freedom and sovereignty is to meet, in person, face-to-face, and heart-to-heart. When we remember the power we have in a mutual, kind, and supportive human spirit, everything good is possible. Learn more about holding a PeopleUnited-inspired gathering in your community visit PeopleUnited.net

