It may come as a surprise that most MDs, as well as the concerned public, are poorly informed about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. It is uncommon for doctors’ curriculum to include studying the science behind vaccines, and most of the public doesn’t have sufficient training in immunology to have a valid opinion. This is why it is time for an open scientific forum that features a debate between qualified health experts who support vaccines, and qualified experts who do not.

If there was clear scientific evidence that vaccines are effective and safe, there would be no confusion. However, this is not the case. This is why there is so much confusion. Some of the reason for this is that there are very few long-term studies that compare the effectiveness and side effects of the vaccinated to those who are unvaccinated. Further, there are very few studies that compare those given a vaccine to those that are in a placebo group. Lastly, the studies that are done are published by the drug manufacturer that has invested millions of dollars to make them. It is important to remember that the pharmaceutical industry is a business, and the bottom line is profitability, not service. Should you trust an industry that is profit based rather than service based?

The basis for doctors recommending as many as 72 injections for 16 vaccines that are administered by the time our children are 18 years old, is no more than that they have been approved and recommended by the FDA, CDC, NIH, and WHO. All of these organizations have strong financial ties with the pharmaceutical companies making the vaccines. Do you think it is wise to trust either their effectiveness or safety?

During their medical training, doctors undergo rigorous education for all treatments recommended for every disease. Why not for vaccines? Why would anyone simply accept the recommendations of any organization before mastering the science justifying and requiring their widespread use?

Why would pharmaceutical companies making vaccines threaten to stop manufacturing them unless protected by the US Congress for damages caused by their expected side effects? That is exactly what happened in 1986 when Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act that protects them from prosecution for damages they may cause. Does this satisfy you that vaccines work and are safe? Can you trust pharmaceutical companies, or for that matter, can you trust Congress?

Making matters even worse is the PREP Act. It stands for Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness. It is a federal law enacted in 2005 to provide liability immunity to individuals and organizations involved in the development, distribution, and administration of medical countermeasures during public health emergencies. The PREP Act has been used during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide liability immunity to individuals and organizations involved in the development, distribution, and administration of COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments.

Then there is the issue of cost related to vaccines. This is big business for drug manufacturers, physicians and hospitals administering the vaccines, government funds used to stockpile vaccines, insurance companies that increase the cost of premiums to cover providing vaccines, and researchers and institutions involved in vaccine development. There are many conflicts of interest and corruption that have led to billions of taxpayer dollars that are spent every year on this industry. It should be no surprise that there is enormous pressure from the industry to sustain itself.

