The voice of America is the voice of the people. We have allowed the voice of the government to be the voice of America. We’re now run by corporations, oligarchs, and lobbyists. Private organizations such as the UN, WHO, and New World Order have become an existential threat to our freedom and sovereignty. PeopleUnited.net was founded to build the strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity required to restore the voice of the people as the voice of the government. We hope you will join us as patriotic Americans to protect and defend the US Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Part two:

What We the People can do to save America

Who is the voice of America

The voice of America is the voice of the people. It comes from the grassroots of the fifty states that make up the United States of America. It represents more than 340 million people. We are designed to be a democracy, which means that the majority rules. We are also designed to be a constitutional republic, which means we are much more than a democracy. It means that our individual rights, sovereignty, and freedom are protected by the US Constitution and Bill of Rights. It also means that we are charged with running the country. But are we, or has our government become the voice of America?

Today, the United States of America is neither a democracy, nor is it a constitutional republic. We the people are no longer the voice of America. Our so-called elected officials for the most part do not represent we the people as their first priority. They represent the corporations and oligarchs who finance their elections. America is rapidly becoming a fascist country run by large corporations, oligarchs, and lobbyists.

Is it too late to save America?

It may be too late to save America. Many people believe that America will soon be part of a New World Order, where it has been promised that we’ll own nothing, but we will be happy. Is the long-feared communism creeping into our beloved USA? Unless we the people wake up and take back America, the sacrifices of our forefathers will have been for naught, and government will once again supersede over the freedom and sovereignty of the people.

For an individual, the task of saving America sounds so overwhelming that it is easy to give up even before considering getting started. However, it is a good time to adopt the adage that says, “when the going gets tough, the tough get going”. We are living in an era where we must be especially strong and courageous if we are going to save America from what is looking like an existential crisis. As patriotic Americans, it is our privilege to live in a great constitutional republic, and it is also our responsibility and duty to protect and preserve the US Constitution and Bill of Rights for ourselves and our future generations.

If we don’t, who will? And when will it be too late?

America is in an existential fight

We all know that change starts with a single person, actually with just a single thought. Change cannot happen any other way. Today there is a pressing need for mankind to change the tyrannical plans of globalists who want to control humanity. We the people are finally beginning to understand what is happening and are talking about coming together to take action to stop it. It is simple commonsense that when we no longer accept things we cannot change, it is time to find new ways to change the things we cannot accept. We must never give up the dreams we dream because they are what give us hope, inspiration, direction, and determination to reclaim the America our forefathers died for in our behalf.

It is incredibly outrageous that a mere few thousand narcissistic globalist psychopaths, who have complete disregard for humanity, have been able to seriously threaten the freedom and sovereignty of every human on the planet. We outnumber these evil people by more than a million to one. Yet because of their sinister plan of unrelenting propaganda and illegal censorship, we are losing the battle to protect our freedom and sovereignty. If we come together with strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity we can stop this effort, literally overnight. However, we cannot stop anything if we remain divided and complacent. If we stay asleep at the wheel, our destiny is to become slaves and be controlled by our government.

There are millions of voices complaining that we must come together and stop the perpetrators of the crimes against humanity that have become commonplace. The growing outrage against this globalist movement has led to widespread disapproval, but to date there is no effective action plan designed to protect our freedom and sovereignty. Talk is abundant and cheap but walking one’s talk is another story. Sadly, the grassroots of America has been a sleeping giant that is too steeped in fear, denial, and complacency to rise to this challenge. We have too little collective strength, and time is running out.

It is hard to fathom why these globalists would even want to control the entire world. They already control vast fortunes and can have anything money can buy. We also know that they have gained control of most of the governments of the world by hijacking their elected officials so they no longer reflect the will of the people. They boast that “we will own nothing, but we will be happy”. The bottom line, however, is that they will own everything, and they will be happy! Hmmm…

This translates into, “they” will own and control the entire world, and we will be puppets dancing to their demands. We will do what they say, or they will have the ability to cut off our food, water, power, and money. Does this sound like the beginning of slavery?

The most revealing question of all.

“How can so many governments across the world convince their citizens to do outrageous things like go to war and kill their fellow human beings, or harbor enough hate to participate in genocide?” Or even worse, “what is the matter with we the people that we would even consider agreeing to such atrocities?” Are we so vulnerable to propaganda and fear that we’ll willfully commit crimes against humanity? Was Pogo was right after all? Are we the enemy?

The US government has spent billions of dollars with endless propagandizing of mis- and disinformation that have led to widespread public fear and acquiescence. Coupled with censorship that violates the first amendment of our constitution, the American public has been hoodwinked into going along with compromising some of our precious inalienable civil rights. Sadly, up to this point we the people are standing by with no effective plan for action and watching in disbelief as our constitutional republic continues to disintegrate.

Is it possible for patriotic Americans to restore our freedom and sovereignty and take back America? You bet it is! Let’s take a look at how this can be done.

PeopleUnited is founded

In January of 2023, PeopleUnited.net was founded. It was formed out of desperation because it became clear to our founding members, that we the people will be at risk of losing control of our country if we don’t act immediately to exercise our rights and responsibilities to protect and defend the US Constitution and Bill of Rights. There is no other peaceful way to resolve this challenge. We believe that through strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity of the grassroots of America, it is still possible to save our democracy and constitutional republic. But there is no time to waste.

PeopleUnited is dedicated to bringing millions of people together by creating a platform built on the Five Principles of PeopleUnited described on page one. The premise is that we build a coalition of likeminded individuals and corporations to create a massive, national grassroots movement that will come together and support reclaiming the America that once existed.

How PeopleUnited can help save America

When the sleeping giant awakens and realizes that we the people massively outnumber the globalists, it is game over. Perhaps a deeper appreciation of the seriousness of an existential threat is what it will take to inspire us to take the offense. At the moment, most of our approach has been defensive and in preparation for what can be done if things get worse.

PeopleUnited has only one primary goal. It is to build a peaceful coalition of millions of likeminded individuals and corporations to take back America. The will of the people must supersede the will of the government, and we the people must step up to the plate and run the country. We must fully commit to the Five Principles of PeopleUnited and restore the US Constitution and Bill of Rights. But we cannot do this if we are asleep at the wheel!

A common thread for corrupt governments

The people of the world cannot allow corrupt governments of the world control them. Nearly all governments for millennia have shown that they cannot be trusted to follow the will of the people. What will it take for us to awaken and understand this?

It is hard to believe that a few thousand globalists have been able to convince we the people to acquiesce to its propaganda and censorship and respond with paralytic fear. The words “never again” ring loudly. The Jews proclaimed that they would never again allow what happened to them in World War II. Is what is happening now in the US the prelude to total control of we the people or even another attempt of genocide? Is there a master race, and if so, who are they?

It is ironic that the Jews were slaughtered in World War II, and many people have suggested that the control of the world is now in the hands of Zionists. Have the tables turned? And who exactly are the Zionists and what does that mean for us?

Put simply, Zionists are Jews, but not all Jews are Zionists. Zionism is a national liberation movement whose original goal was the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine. They chose Palestine because historically it was their original homeland. Today they control the government of Israel, and many believe they control the banking of the world as well. Whether or not Zionists control the Federal Reserve is debatable. How could it ever happen that the US, or for any country in the world, would allow a privately owned organization to control its money?

We the people are the solution

If we let money rule the world, we the people have a huge problem because the globalists control most of the world’s money. However, if we have massive strength in numbers and we stand in unity and solidarity, the globalists have a huge problem. Our power is as great as our strength in numbers.

“United we stand, and divided we fall.” Those are the famous words of President Abraham Lincoln. And they are true. The people of the world are divided, and the focus of attention is on our differences rather than what we have in common. The focus of PeopleUnited is to reverse this scenario. If we come together first in massive numbers, we will then have the necessary power to turn our attention to addressing each of the Five Principles of PeopleUnited and then to the myriad of sins that have been perpetuated by humanity on itself since the beginning of human history.

It is time for humanity to evolve by living in community and practicing the Golden Rule!