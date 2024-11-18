These war-mongering Neocons are sick people… like so many who are emboldened by twisted and unrealistic ideologies… Liberal Hegemony, Zionism, One China, European Colonialism, Manifest Destiny… they all are driven by a quasi-religious belief in moral superiority and a divine imperative… and all with the result of killing some group of unfortunate people in the process and conditioning those who comply to be heartless and ultimately fearful. It is that fear/scarcity-conditioning that keeps this sick process going and thus, legitimizing it to replicate around the globe and throughout time. Until we can all move to an empathetic, abundance-based, Heart-centered approach to building “team humanity” - and then all unite around that intention - there may not even be a humanity left to team up with…

In Lak’ech

Francesco Garri Garripoli

