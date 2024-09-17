PeopleUnited Newsletter
How Deep is the Cabal?
How Deep is the Cabal?

Francesco, David, and Dr. Len invite you to explore this attack against humanity.
PeopleUnited
Sep 17, 2024
The will of the people has been superseded by the will of the government. The will of our government has been superseded by the will of a cabal that is threatening the freedom and sovereignty of We the People. It has become clear that organizations such as the World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, and many oligarchs throughout the world are forming a secret organization that is working together to destroy our freedom and sovereignty. Francesco, David, and Dr. Len invite you to explore this attack against humanity.

In Lak’ech

People United

Our primary purpose is to create a national grassroots movement that through strength in numbers and unity will have the power to reclaim our freedom and sovereignty. By uniting caring Americans, we will restore the principles of our Constitution.
