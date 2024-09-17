The will of the people has been superseded by the will of the government. The will of our government has been superseded by the will of a cabal that is threatening the freedom and sovereignty of We the People. It has become clear that organizations such as the World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, and many oligarchs throughout the world are forming a secret organization that is working together to destroy our freedom and sovereignty. Francesco, David, and Dr. Len invite you to explore this attack against humanity.
In Lak’ech
People United
How Deep is the Cabal?