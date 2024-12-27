PeopleUnited Newsletter
Wuji Mountain Musings #81 - Dreaming Awake - Francesco Garripoli
Wuji Mountain Musings #81 - Dreaming Awake - Francesco Garripoli

People United, Community Awake, Francesco Garri Garripoli
PeopleUnited
Dec 27, 2024
Join Francesco Garri Garripoli in this series of insights from his third book “The Qi Effect” Second Edition. Learn more at

Community Awake

about Qigong and meditation online and live Courses and the Wuji Mountain retreat in Asheville, NC where Francesco transmits the Wuji Mountain Musings. Each episode explores topics of self-healing, Qigong, Meditation, Yoga, Tai Chi, and personal transformation in a joyful and Heart resonant way. Musing #81 - Dreaming Awake - explores how we all have been conditioned to be asleep to and unaware of our potential. Francesco looks at the nature of mind and how we can wake up our intuitive Heart mind potential.

Learn more about Francesco’s online and live Courses at: https://www.communityawake.com/lp-courses/

Full Video is here

https://www.brighteon.com/2ac03f7b-6d04-4521-8a5a-2c9b060d8e85

Our primary purpose is to create a national grassroots movement that through strength in numbers and unity will have the power to reclaim our freedom and sovereignty. By uniting caring Americans, we will restore the principles of our Constitution.
