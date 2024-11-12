Saving America by Saving Ourself First

Share

Now is the time for we the people to focus on opening the heart of humanity by opening our own hearts first. Through relentless propaganda and extreme censorship, too many people have been brainwashed into complacency. It is time for all Americans to join together as a nationwide grassroots coalition and become part of a unified movement for positive change. Francesco, David, and Dr. Len propose that this can be done through strength in numbers, a unified message, and solidarity among us. This will take an evolution of consciousness and a social transformation. It was done 250 years ago in America, and it can be done again today.

We discuss the psyop involving Trump as well as the democrats and how it all ties together and how not to get trapped in this system of lies and control!